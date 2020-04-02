Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

