Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Regency Centers worth $159,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,488 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE REG traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,165. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

