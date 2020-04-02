Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.97 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $880,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,961.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $151.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $230.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.72 million, with estimates ranging from $164.12 million to $262.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 268.88%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.04. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

In other news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

