Remme 24 Hour Volume Hits $106,744.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $106,744.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

