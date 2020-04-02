Ren Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.04367733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.