Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.