Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 146,105 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,105 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,759,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 925,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.91 million, a P/E ratio of 95.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

