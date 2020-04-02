Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 537,799 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,799 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 303.98% and a net margin of 40.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

