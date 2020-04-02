Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,300 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of BRP worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BRP by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,259,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

