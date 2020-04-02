Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $272.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $571.57.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total value of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

