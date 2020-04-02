Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Flexsteel Industries worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $30,661.92. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer acquired 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,224.36. Insiders purchased 5,713 shares of company stock worth $75,586 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

