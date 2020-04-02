Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.32% of Seneca Foods worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $412,544.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $364.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. Seneca Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.