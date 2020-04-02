Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532,995 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $4,031,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 429.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

