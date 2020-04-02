Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

CFR stock opened at $53.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

