Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Entravision Communication worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 936,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 60,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communication stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Entravision Communication has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

