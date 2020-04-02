Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.76% of Aduro BioTech worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 477.30%. Analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

