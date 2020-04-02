Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.21% of Frontier Communications worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,053,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,183 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 170,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTR opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Frontier Communications Corp has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.27.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

