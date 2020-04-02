Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.12 Million in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,646,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,375,000 after acquiring an additional 214,794 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,129,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,242,000.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Voya Financial stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

