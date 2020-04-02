Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of FGL worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FG. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the first quarter worth $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in FGL by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FGL alerts:

FG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.