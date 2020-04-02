Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Scientific Games worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.48. Scientific Games Corp has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

