Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 380,606 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,606 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Enerplus worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 343.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Enerplus stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

