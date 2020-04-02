Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Aspen Aerogels worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

