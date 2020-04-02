Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of Metropolitan Bank worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 105.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.90. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $42,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

