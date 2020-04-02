Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Preformed Line Products worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLPC. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of PLPC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.