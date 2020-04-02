Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.97% of ChannelAdvisor worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECOM opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

