Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.45% of KVH Industries worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in KVH Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of KVHI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.84.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.