Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 190,900 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after buying an additional 278,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after buying an additional 95,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

