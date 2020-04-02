Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of HCI Group worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of HCI opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group Inc has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 million. Analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

