Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.07 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after buying an additional 751,678 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,448,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,892,000 after buying an additional 481,524 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.