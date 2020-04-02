Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Q2 worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,773 shares of company stock valued at $28,542,325. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

