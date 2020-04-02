Request (REQ) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS, Bancor Network and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $63,910.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.04404035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036641 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010623 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, CoinPlace, Radar Relay, GOPAX, CoinExchange, Coineal, DDEX, IDEX, COSS, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

