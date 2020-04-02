Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 62.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $261.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

