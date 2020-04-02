Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.09 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.70.

TSE:CWB opened at C$18.22 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$423,968.64. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,713,896. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.