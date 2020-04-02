Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

