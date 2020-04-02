Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

3/18/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 377,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,237,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

