Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nantkwest Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nantkwest in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nantkwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Nantkwest stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

