Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 2nd (BK, CRI, CRWD, CTXS, GBF, GDS, HLE, IBN, LNDC, PUMP)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BNY Mellon have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Global diversification efforts, solid assets under management (AUM) balance and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to continue supporting this custodian bank’s financials in the quarters ahead. Further, impressive capital-deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, the Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy along with relatively lower volatility is likely to hurt revenues to some extent. Also, concentration risk, arising from significant dependence on fee-based revenues, remains a major concern. If there is any change in individual investment preferences, it could alter the company’s financial position.”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis. It expects the coronavirus outbreak to significantly affect the results. It has closed all stores across the United States and Canada and withdrew its first quarter and 2020 view. Further, the company’s top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate during fourth-quarter 2019. Results were impacted by soft wholesale businesses along with higher expenses. Moreover, soft margins remained a drag. However, the company's omni-channel efforts bode well, as e-commerce continues to be its highest margin business. Also, it is gaining from momentum in the international business, driven by growth in markets outside North America, especially Canada.”

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. Cfra currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's third-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Dec 31) results were driven by a rise in revenues, partly offset by higher expenses. Its increased dependence on domestic loans, rise in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability. Moreover, efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line. However, deteriorating asset quality is a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Further, mounting operating expenses, owing to the on-going expansion in branch network and ATMs as well as technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. The firm currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

VIVO Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Clarus Securities. The firm currently has a $0.70 price target on the stock.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

