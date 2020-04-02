Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 2nd (ADPT, AQMS, CBLI, CTXR, CVBF, DNLI, DTEGY, DWVYF, FBIO, HVT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 2nd:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

