Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

4/1/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/3/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Evoqua Water Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 998,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

