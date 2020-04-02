Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce sales of $538.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $549.20 million. Rexnord posted sales of $537.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

RXN stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

