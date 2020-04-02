RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.77% of RF Industries worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,358.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of RF Industries in a report on Friday, March 13th.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

