Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

