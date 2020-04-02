Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,917,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 27th total of 13,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 28.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

