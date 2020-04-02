Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DragonEX, C2CX and Huobi. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $29.24 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006866 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, OKEx, C2CX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.