Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $383,714.20

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last week, Rise has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $383,714.20 and $293.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002335 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000342 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 145,190,843 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

