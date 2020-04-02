Robert Millner Acquires 10,000 Shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$17.43 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of A$174,330.00 ($123,638.30).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock traded up A$0.29 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting A$17.49 ($12.40). 742,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$21.48. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd has a 1 year low of A$16.66 ($11.82) and a 1 year high of A$28.70 ($20.35).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Interim dividend of $0.24. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

