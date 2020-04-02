Robert W. Baird Downgrades Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Neutral

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 4,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,775. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

