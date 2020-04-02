Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

RARE stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 76,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 86,164 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

