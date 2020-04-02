Robert Walters’ (RWA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RWA. HSBC boosted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Walters to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 310 ($4.08). 13,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,229. The company has a market cap of $235.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 522.17. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 372 ($4.89) and a one year high of GBX 676 ($8.89).

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Walters will post 5113.0893938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

