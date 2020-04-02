Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Raised to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) was upgraded by Redburn Partners to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Roche to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67. Roche has a 1 year low of $254.04 and a 1 year high of $399.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

